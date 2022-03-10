Child Marriage: Big crisis, little attention

It has been quite some time that the government prepared a National Action Plan (NAP) with a proposal to implement numerous initiatives to prevent child marriage in the country. Headed by the women and children affairs ministry, 25 ministries have been included in the implementation of these initiatives. According to development agencies, rights activists and researchers, it is evident from the communication gap among ministries, budget inconsistencies with the proposed activities, failure to implement the proposals and the lack of data, that elimination of child marriage is not on the government’s priority list. Although the crisis of child marriage is serious, very little attention is being paid to combat it. This crisis exacerbated even further during the corona period.

Several officials of the women and children affairs ministry said the government does not have any specific data on the number of child marriages taking place. Only the information of how many were prevented is available.

International Women’s Day was observed on 8 March, in face of the looming challenge of child marriage. This year’s theme is ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’.