Child marriage is an obstacle to women’s development

Nahid Sharmin, gender specialist, Aspire to Innovate (a2i), talked about 333-government hotline numbers for stopping child marriage. She said, women’s involvement in using this hotline number is increasing. Last month 150 child marriage related calls came in.

Chowdhury Mohammad Mohaimen, project manager of the government’s helpline for children 1098 said that after receiving calls for preventing child marriage, arrangements are made for immediate assistance.

Inspector Anwar Sattar of National Emergency Service 999 said, over the last four years, more than 30 million (3 crore) calls came in asking for various assistance. Of them, 4,658 calls came in for prevention of child marriage in 2021 and the marriages were averted. A total of 7,161 calls related to violence against women were recorded in 2021.

Faisal Mahmud, chief of USAID Ujjiban project, mentioned that in many cases while trying to avail services on government helpline numbers 109 and 999 to prevent child marriage, people try to hand over the responsibility to each other. He said coordination is needed to solve this problem.

Mushfiqua Zaman Satiar, senior advisor (SRHR and Gender) Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dhaka said, the reference of girls being allowed to be married off at any age in the special provision of Child Marriage Restraint Act had covered up all other issues. Mentioning two projects, she said girls did not fail in subjects like English and Mathematics as tuition were arranged for them under those projects. They got the chance to carry on their studies. Along with making arrangements of income generating work for girls, they were made aware of gender issues as well. As a result, the parents of those girls did not want to marry them off.