Child marriage rates soar in Cox’s Bazar in the shadow of pandemic

The study findings were at a virtual press conference on Saturday. Moderated by Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, executive director of COAST Foundation, the findings were presented by Jahangir Alam, assistant director of COAST.

In his keynote speech, Jahangir Alam noted that the trend not only increased in each upazila of the district, but also the high rates of increase. “Apart from Eidgaon and Ukhiya, we found out the rate in Ramu at 72 per cent, Teknaf 66 per cent, Moheskhali 61 per cent, Kutubdia 54 per cent, and Cox’s Bazar Sadar 51 per cent. Only in Chakaria (32 per cent) and Pekua (26 per cent) do they fall below 50 per cent.”

In another presentation on the multidimensional impact of child marriage, Md. Mujibul Haque Munir, joint director of COAST Foundation, said due to such high rates of child marriage, the birth rate in Bangladesh is highest in South Asia.

“Child marriage eats up nine per cent of women’s income and one per cent of national income. Eliminating child marriage by 2030 could save 11 per cent of our educational budget,” he said.