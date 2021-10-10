Children suffer as parents continue legal battle for child custody

A case on the custody of two children from Japan is pending with a joint bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim. The father of the children is a Bangladesh-origin US citizen and the mother is a Japanese citizen.

The High Court gave the parents the opportunity several times to settle the issue through the lawyer. The court even said both parties can place specific proposals that would be better for the children. Since there was no apparent negotiation between the parties during the hearing on 30 September, the court fixed 21 October for the next hearing. The court said two children would stay with their mother at a Gulshan residence and their father can visit them by during the day until 21 October 2021.

According to the counsels, a lawyer and an actress tied the knot in 2018. Following discontent between the couple, the husband gave the wife a divorce notice on 29 April this year. The couple have two children. The elder child stays with the father and the younger one with the mother. The mother filed a petition alleging the father has kept the elder child detained illegally. Following the hearing, the High Court issued a rule on 14 September and ordered the father to bring the child to the court at 10:30am on 27 October.

A Bangladeshi businessman married a woman from an Indian Muslim family in Hyderabad of India on 4 July 2017. The couple had a baby boy in 2018. But the husband sent the wife a divorce notice on 11 August this year. The allegation surfaced against the husband for assaulting the wife. After that, relatives of the woman informed a human rights organisation about the matter and sought legal assistance. Then the rights body along with others filed a petition to ensure so that the three-and-a-half-year-old child and the mother are not kept confined illegally.

The High Court first issued a rule and ordered the mother to appear in the court. Later on 26 August this year, the court said the child would stay with the mother for now under the arrangement of the rights organisation. The father can stay with the child for three days a week. And the order would be in place for two months.