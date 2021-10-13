Children to be administered covid-19 vaccine as test run Thursday: DGHS

"If we get positive report from the vaccinated students, we will launch a large scale programme for students in Dhaka city," he added.
According to DGHS officials, a total of 100 children will be inoculated as part of the test run.
Health and Family Welfare minister Zahid Maleque is expected to inaugurate the test run programme for children at the Colonel Malek Medical College Hospital in Manikganj.
The health ministry sources said the government has decided to vaccinate children aged between 12 and 17 years as the World Health Organization(WHO) has agreed on Pfizer jabs for this age group (12-17) of kids.
Children will be allowed to complete their registration using birth registration certificate, it added.
Bangladesh set a target to vaccinate the country's 80 per cent population by 2022 under an accelerated inoculation campaign, expecting receipt of required Covid-19 jabs within estimated timeline.