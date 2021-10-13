Children to be administered covid-19 vaccine as test run Thursday: DGHS

The government will conduct a test run for Covid-19 vaccination for children at the Colonel Malek Medical College Hospital in Manikganj tomorrow, reports BSS.

"We will inoculate 100 students aged between 12 and 17 from two government schools with Pfizer vaccine and will observe their health condition for 10 to14 days," director general of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) professor Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam made the announcement virtually Wednesday.