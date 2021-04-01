China committed to remain engaged in future development

Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Wednesday said China will coordinate sustainable and green development and respond to the core concerns of Bangladesh and the international community on climate change, reports UNB.
He made the remarks at a webinar titled-"Impressions of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on newly born People's Republic of China" organised by the Bangladesh-China Silk Road Forum.
"Bangladesh has just completed a 10-day long grand celebration on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence. I would like to take this opportunity to pay my highest tribute to Bangabandhu. As a friendly neighbour, we are very proud and glad to see the prosperity and progress of Bangladesh," he added.
Li Jiming also said over the past 46 years, China and Bangladesh have carried forward the traditional friendship, continuously deepened political mutual trust, and promoted economic and trade cooperation.
During President Xi's state visit to Bangladesh in October 2016, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and decided to elevate bilateral ties to the level of a strategic partnership of cooperation.
"China has been Bangladesh's largest trading partner for years. In July last year, China began to offer zero-tariff treatment to 97 per cent of Bangladesh's exports, and Bangladesh has ushered in a new golden age in exporting to China, Chinese market, the largest single retail market in the world and attracting Chinese and foreign investors," he added.
During the pandemic, China and Bangladesh supported each other and worked together to overcome difficulties. At the difficult time for China to fight the pandemic, the government and people of Bangladesh donated a large number of medical materials to China, he also said.
The two countries have also overcome the impact of the pandemic to advance cooperation projects such as the Padma Bridge and a multi-lane road tunnel under the Karnaphuli River. The Payra Power Plant has been completed and is going to go into commercial operation.
"In 2021, China and Bangladesh have both entered a new stage of development. China has completed building a moderately prosperous society in all respects successfully and is going to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and embark on the 14th Five-Year Plan to achieve the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, while Bangladesh celebrates the 50th anniversary of its independence and embark on the 8th Five-Year Plan to achieve the Vision 2041," he also said.
"At present, the Covid-19 epidemic has brought the world into a period of turbulence and change. Only by maintaining strategic focus in the face of challenges, sticking to the theme of development and working together can we promote China-Bangladesh strategic partnership of cooperation entering a new stage. China and Bangladesh should adhere to the common commitment of upholding multilateralism made by the heads of states, and contribute to world peace and stability in the post-pandemic era," Li Jiming said.
He added that Bangladesh's GDP has maintained a growth rate of over 6% for many years in a row. This has raised the welfare of Bangladeshi people. Recently, Bangladesh has obtained the qualification to graduate from the Least Developed Countries as assessed by the United Nations.
In his video message, China's president Xi Jinping stressed that he attaches great importance to China-Bangladesh relations.
"In the future, we would like to work with people from all walks of life in Bangladesh to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of our two nations, promote the synergy between the two countries to achieve high-quality coordinated development, and promote the early realization of the Chinese Dream and the dream of "Sonar Bangla. I am confident that with the concerted efforts of China and Bangladesh, China-Bangladesh cooperation will yield even more golden fruits," he also added.
Li Jiming said to continue the expansion of cooperation, China has decided to donate 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh, ensuring the fulfillment of China's commitment to making vaccines more accessible and affordable in developing countries.
Professor Gowher Rizvi, international affairs adviser to prime minister; Rashed Khan Menon, president of Workers Party of Bangladesh, Hasanul Haque Inu, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Mozaffar Hossain Paltu, advisory council member of Awami League, and Dilip Barua, chairperson of Bangladesh-China Silk Road Forum also joined in the virtual discussion.