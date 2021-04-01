China committed to remain engaged in future development

Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Wednesday said China will coordinate sustainable and green development and respond to the core concerns of Bangladesh and the international community on climate change, reports UNB.

He made the remarks at a webinar titled-"Impressions of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on newly born People's Republic of China" organised by the Bangladesh-China Silk Road Forum.

"Bangladesh has just completed a 10-day long grand celebration on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence. I would like to take this opportunity to pay my highest tribute to Bangabandhu. As a friendly neighbour, we are very proud and glad to see the prosperity and progress of Bangladesh," he added.

Li Jiming also said over the past 46 years, China and Bangladesh have carried forward the traditional friendship, continuously deepened political mutual trust, and promoted economic and trade cooperation.