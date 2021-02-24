China to continue coop despite lack of regulatory headway in Bangladesh

China has said it will continue its vaccine cooperation with relevant countries including Bangladesh, offering support within its capability, reports news agency UNB.
“Till today, our Bangladeshi friend has not authorised or accepted the emergency use of Chinese vaccines due to its domestic regulatory clearance,” noted the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.
China will make concrete contributions to securing a victory against the pandemic as soon as possible and to building a global community of health for all, it said.
China is providing vaccine aid to 53 developing countries and exporting vaccines to 22 countries.
Earlier, China decided to offer 10 million vaccines to COVAX, mainly to help meet the needs of developing countries.
By helping countries in need, China has taken concrete steps to honour its pledge to make vaccines global public goods, once available, with greater affordability and accessibility in developing countries, said the Embassy.