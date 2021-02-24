China to continue coop despite lack of regulatory headway in Bangladesh

China has said it will continue its vaccine cooperation with relevant countries including Bangladesh, offering support within its capability, reports news agency UNB.

“Till today, our Bangladeshi friend has not authorised or accepted the emergency use of Chinese vaccines due to its domestic regulatory clearance,” noted the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.

China will make concrete contributions to securing a victory against the pandemic as soon as possible and to building a global community of health for all, it said.