China to send 600,000 more doses of Covid-19 vaccine as gift

China will gift the second batch of 600,000 doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh, reports UNB.

The announcement came Friday, just nine days after the arrival of the first batch of 500,000 doses as gift. China says the move fully reflects that it attaches great importance to the friendly relations between the two countries.

Chinese state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday to this end.

At the request of Bangladesh, it was announced that China would gift the second batch vaccine to Bangladesh.

China pays close attention to the latest situation of the epidemic in Bangladesh, the Chinese embassy in Dhaka said.