China wants Bangladesh by its side against the US-India coalition

China has officially apprised Bangladesh of its concern about the US-led four-nation informal strategic dialogue or QUAD that includes India as well. In the interests of continued peaceful development in South Asia, China wants Bangladesh by its side to stand against such a ‘military coalition’ of outside forces. Bangladesh, however, has not responded to China’s proposal.

Foreign ministry officials on Thursday informed Prothom Alo that during his Dhaka visit, China’s defence minister General Wei Fenghe called upon president Md Abdul Hamid and apprised him of Beijing’s displeasure with QUAD. He also expressed China’s hope that the two countries could work together against QUAD spreading its dominance in the region.

The strategic coalition comprising the US, Japan, Australia and India, formed to tackle China’s presence in the Indo-Pacific region, is known as QUAD.

China’s defence minister arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday for a visit of around seven and a half hours. Other than calling upon the president, he also met with the army chief. At the start of the visit, the Chinese defence minister visited Dhanmondi Road 32 to pay respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This is the first time that such a high Chinese official paid respects at the Bangabandhu Museum. Even when the Chinese president visited Bangladesh in 2016, he did not go to pay respects at Dhanmondi Road 32.