China wants foreign ministers conference in Beijing

Foreign ministry officials told this correspondent that since the last influx of Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh in 2017, China has been stressing on resolving the crisis through bilateral talks between Bangladesh and Myanmar. As part of this effort, China arranged a meeting with Bangladesh and Myanmar foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2018.

At the meeting, held in presence of US secretary general Antonio Guterres, a tripartite committee was formed for the start of the repatriation process. However, despite a couple of meetings, no progress has been made on the issue. Without consulting the Rohingyas, 22 August 2019 was even fixed as the date to start repatriation, but ultimately not a single Rohingya could be sent back to Rakhine.

China’s mediation has come to a standstill too. The foreign minister on Sunday summoned the Chinese ambassador to discuss the matter.