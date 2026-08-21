Women drivers say they will not be deterred by ridicule and harassment

Khadija Akter, 28, was a homemaker. In 2021, she trained to drive and later became an instructor. She is one of the drivers of the newly launched bus service operated by women for women.

Over the past two days, she has been among the targets of trolling and abusive comments directed at female drivers in various media outlets and on social media. When this correspondent met her, she opened her phone and showed how people had been harassing her on social media using her photographs.

Yesterday, Thursday, the third day since the new bus service was launched, most of the drivers appeared less willing to speak than they had been on the first day. Most declined to comment. Those who did speak expressed disappointment over the harassment they had faced.