Reform commissions: Less women, no members of the religious minority

The commissions formed for reforms in six areas, including the constitution and the judiciary, are not inclusive. While there is no representation of religious and ethnic minority communities, the number of women is also low.

The total membership of the six commissions is 50. Among them, there are 15 former bureaucrats, two former police officials, eight university teachers, five judges, six lawyers, six student representatives, and eight individuals from other professions (including NGO workers, human rights activists, and experts).

Of these members, only five are women, and the name of only one of the six student representatives has been revealed.

Apart from this, only the names of the heads of four commissions have been announced. In total, only one woman has been appointed to the chief position among the 10 commissions, and that is in the Women's Affairs Reform Commission.