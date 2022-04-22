Cholera inoculation drive in Dhaka from May first week, says Maleque

Bangladesh will start administering the oral cholera vaccine from the first week of May, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Friday.

And in the first phase, people from the five diarrhoea-prone areas in Dhaka will be vaccinated against the bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water.

The minister made the announcement after visiting Government Titumir College in the city, which is holding the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) admission test.

He urged all people to get vaccinated against cholera “as after the initial stage, extensive vaccination against the disease will begin across the country”.