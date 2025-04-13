Mangal Shobhajatra name change draws anger, Fine Arts students seek explanation
A group of current and former students of the Fine Arts faculty at Dhaka University expressed dissatisfaction over the change of name of the Bengali New Year procession from ‘Mangal Shobhajatra’ to ‘Borshoboron Ananda Shobhajatra’.
They also urged the organising committee of the celebration to provide a valid explanation for the name change.
The students presented their stance on the matter at a press conference at the Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University at 11:00 am on Sunday.
They also expressed dissatisfaction with the loopholes of the security arrangements taken for the procession, as well as criticised the decision on not providing the students with the responsibility of organising the event like the previous years.
The students also called for a resolution to the contentious situation surrounding the procession and urged all to participate in the New Year's celebrations to make it a success.
Addressing the event, Zahra Nazifa, a student of Printmaking department of the 2020-21 session, said, "This year, the name of Mangal Shobhajatra has been changed to ‘Borshoboron Ananda Shobhajatra’. We do not support this decision. We are raising question on such a decision taken without consulting the Fine Arts students."
Zahra Nazifa further said some absurd remarks have been made over the word 'Mangal', linking it to fascism. It is claimed that the name was changed in 1996 for use by Awami fascism, but Awami League came to power three months after the Bengali New Year in in July 1996 following the 7th parliamentary election.
She also stated students were not included in the DU senate meeting where the decision to change the name was taken. The name change happened without consulting the students, one of the key stakeholders in this event.
Former Fine Arts student Zahid Jamil said, "When a conflicting situation arose between teachers and students, we discussed with everyone at the end of last month to reach a consensus. At that time, the dean of Fine Arts faculty said they were trying to keep the name unchanged. Later, the name was changed on the basis of silly reason, and he informed us of no valid reason either.”
"We have no issue with the name change, but we want to know the valid reason. If the 1996 change was unjustified, this one is also unjust," he added.
Demanding trial to the burning of fascism motifs, Zahra Nazifa said, "We demand a thorough investigation into the fire, trial to the perpetrators, and punishment for those responsible for negligence.”
Criticising the removal of students from the responsibility of organising the procession, she said, "Since 1989, this event has been organised by students, but now, teachers have taken the responsibility from the students based on an incoherent argument.”
Seeking a solution to the conflicting situation between teachers and students, Zahra Nazifa said, “We want solution to the injustice with us. Every decision will have to be taken by discussing with students, who are the prime stakeholders. A policy must be formulated by discussing with all. If necessary, we are ready to sit with the teachers for discussion.”
Revealing the name change of procession, Fine Arts faculty dean professor Azharul Islam said at a press conference on Friday, “The tradition of organising the procession for the Bengali New Year began in 1989, and it was called ‘Ananda Shobhajatra’ at that time. If you look at the history of that time, you will find that the participation was more spontaneous. Later, the name was changed. This year we have reinstated the previous name to include everyone. It is not a change but a reinstatement”
He further said, "There was no pressure to revert to the previous name. I have no issue with the word 'Mangal.' Controversy arises over this name every year. Even the processions under the banner of Mangal were also controversial. The name has been misused over the past years. We have returned to a name that will include everyone who lives in this land."