Mangal Shobhajatra name change draws anger, Fine Arts students seek explanation

She also stated students were not included in the DU senate meeting where the decision to change the name was taken. The name change happened without consulting the students, one of the key stakeholders in this event.

Former Fine Arts student Zahid Jamil said, "When a conflicting situation arose between teachers and students, we discussed with everyone at the end of last month to reach a consensus. At that time, the dean of Fine Arts faculty said they were trying to keep the name unchanged. Later, the name was changed on the basis of silly reason, and he informed us of no valid reason either.”

"We have no issue with the name change, but we want to know the valid reason. If the 1996 change was unjustified, this one is also unjust," he added.

Demanding trial to the burning of fascism motifs, Zahra Nazifa said, "We demand a thorough investigation into the fire, trial to the perpetrators, and punishment for those responsible for negligence.”

Criticising the removal of students from the responsibility of organising the procession, she said, "Since 1989, this event has been organised by students, but now, teachers have taken the responsibility from the students based on an incoherent argument.”