Bus torched near AL’s ‘peace rally’, police were present nearby

A bus was torched near a “peace rally” of the governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) at Mirpur-10 roundabout in the capital at around 1:15 pm on Sunday.

Miscreants set fire to the bus and left the area unscathed despite beefed up security in the area due to ongoing demonstrations of readymade garments workers to press home their demand of minimum wage of Tk 23,000.

The leaders and activists of the ruling party who were present there were apparently taken aback completely by the incident.