Seminar on ‘Green Innovation for Sustainable Development in Bangladesh’ held in Dhaka

Planning minister MA Mannan was the chief guest of the event. His support for initiatives driving sustainable development exemplifies the government's commitment to a greener and more prosperous Bangladesh.

The keynote presentation was delivered by the brilliant scientist Sopan Das, from the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission.

Sopan Das showcased his groundbreaking invention, the "Radon Thoron Discriminative Detector," a revolutionary device capable of detecting both radon and thoron gases separately in the air. As these gases are known to be significant causes of lung cancer, this innovative detector holds the potential to reduce the number of lung cancer patients and make substantial progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 3) - Good Health and Well-being.