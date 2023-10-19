Adequate security arrangements at 248 mandaps: DMP

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have taken ample security measures at some 248 mandaps in Dhaka, marking the festival of Durga Puja, said its commissioner Habibur Rahman.
The DMP chief made the statement after visiting the Dhakeshwari Puja Mandap in Dhaka on Thursday.
“There was a type of security arrangement until today, the day of Mahalaya. As the main rituals of Durga Puja are set to begin from tomorrow, a volunteer team, along with the police and ansar members, will oversee the security measures during the entire festival until idol immersion,” he added.
The police held several meetings with the organisers to beef up the security arrangements during the festival of Hindu community. There will be archways and special police teams, including some plainclothesmen, at the puja mandaps. Besides, the entire sites will remain under CCTV surveillance.
The DMP boss also stood firm to foil any attempt to disrupt the communal harmony on digital platforms, saying “We have an arrangement to foil vested quarters’ moves against the communal harmony.”
Manindra Kumar Nath, president of Dhaka City Puja Celebration Committee; Ramen Mandal, its secretary, and senior officials of DMP were present on the occasion.