Mohakhali bus terminal deserted amid blockade

Mohakhali Bus Terminal wore a deserted look on the first day of the 48-hour blockade enforced by BNP and opposition parties as the number of passengers were very thin in the morning.

During a visit to the otherwise busy bus terminal from 9:00am to 9:30am, a Mymensingh bound bus of Soukhin Paribahan was seen waiting for passengers but could not leave as people were few and far between.