BNP’s 48-hour blockade starts

BNP and other opposition party’s 48-hour blockade of road, rail and waterways started from 6:00am today, Sunday. The blockade will end at 6:00am on Tuesday.

BNP sources said a fresh programme would be rolled out after the end of the blockade. While strict programmes are likely to be slated for Wednesday and Thursday, possibility of any programme on Friday and Saturday is slim.

The party insiders said the BNP high command opts for continuing the programmes despite ongoing arrest of leaders-activists en masse. They think the government would become stricter if the programme is paused. Moreover, the party’s central office in Naya Paltan is still locked since the foiled rally 28 October.