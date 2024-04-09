National Eidgah prepared taking adverse weather into consideration
All necessary preparations have been completed for holding the main Jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr at the National Eidgah in the capital taking inclement weather into consideration, said Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Tuesday.
The DSCC mayor said this to the media after inspecting the preparations for holding the main Jamaat of Eid-ul-fitr at the National Eidgah.
Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said, “There was no problem here even after the heavy rains last year. Not even a drop of water could enter and everyone participated in the Eid congregation beautifully. Although the meteorological department has said that there is no chance of rain this time, we have completed all our arrangements keeping in mind the adverse weather conditions.”
News agency BSS adds: DSCC chief executive officer Mizanur Rahman, secretary Akramuzzaman, acting chief engineer Ashikur Rahman, transport general manager Md. Haider Ali and joint general secretary of Dhaka south city unit of Awami League Kazi Morshed Hossain Kamal, among others, were present on the occasion.
The main jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr is scheduled to be held at 8.30 am at the National Eidgah in the capital, he said, adding the jamaat will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 9:00 am in case of inclement weather.
This year, a total of 35,000 Muslims will offer Eid prayers at the main pandal of Eidgah maidan while many others will offer prayers outside it, said a press release DSCC issued.
Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Mawlana mufti Ruhul Amin and its Muezzin Qari Muhammad Habibur Rahman will lead the congregation.