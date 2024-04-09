National Eidgah prepared taking adverse weather into consideration

All necessary preparations have been completed for holding the main Jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr at the National Eidgah in the capital taking inclement weather into consideration, said Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Tuesday.

The DSCC mayor said this to the media after inspecting the preparations for holding the main Jamaat of Eid-ul-fitr at the National Eidgah.