Police set 'condition' in handing over Sumon's body

Police have allegedly set condition in handing over the body of Sumon Sheikh, 25, to the family who died in police custody on Saturday. Jannat Akhter, wife of Sumon, told Prothom Alo this on Sunday afternoon.

She alleged they went to the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the city today, Sunday, to receive Sumon’s body. But the police didn’t hand it over to them citing the condition.