Holy Ashura: Tazia procession begins from Hussaini Dalan
Heads bowed and right hands placed over their chests, thousands of mourners dressed in black filled the air with chants of ‘Ya Hussain, Ya Hussain’ as the traditional Tazia procession marking the holy day of Ashura began from the historic Hussaini Dalan Imambara in Old Dhaka today, Friday morning.
Today is the 10th of Muharram, one of the most significant and solemn days for the global Muslim community. Known as the holy day of Ashura, it commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and members of his family on the desert of Karbala in Hijri year of 61. In their memory, the procession set off at 10:00 am from the Mughal-era Hussaini Dalan Imambara.
Thousands of members of Bangladesh's Shia community joined the procession. Most participants wore black as a symbol of mourning. Many carried nishan (standards), alam, replicas of Zuljanah (Duldul), panja, and other religious symbols. Participants beat their chests in mourning and repeatedly chanted ‘Ya Hussain’, filling the area with expressions of grief over the tragedy of Karbala.
Abu Hossain, who travelled from Keraniganj to take part in the procession, told Prothom Alo, “It was on this day in Karbala that Imam Hussain (RA) was martyred by the forces of Yazid. It is one of the most tragic events in Islamic history. That is why it is a day of mourning, sorrow and lamentation for us.”
Mohammad Swapan from Nawabganj attends the Tazia procession every year with his family, and this year was no exception. Accompanied by his young children, he said, “I brought them here so the new generation can learn about the history of Karbala. I want my children to know the true history and grow up with that awareness.”
MM Firoz Hossain, convener of the Imambara Muharram Procession Committee, told Prothom Alo, “The history of Karbala is the story of Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificing his life in defence of truth. On this day, we pray that all injustice and wrongdoing disappear from society and that peace prevails.” He also expressed hope that future generations would inherit a safe and liveable society.
Expressing satisfaction with the security arrangements, Firoz Hossain said, “We thank the authorities for their efforts to ensure all-out security.”
The procession will travel from the Imambara through Bakshibazar, Urdu Road, Lalbagh, Azimpur, Nilkhet, New Market, Science Lab and Jigatala before reaching Dhanmondi Lake, where a symbolic immersion of the Tazia will mark one of the day's main observances.
After Friday prayers, shirni known as Faka Shikani will be distributed at Hussaini Dalan. In the evening, a special majlis called Saame Gariba will be held. As part of the observance, the lights of the Imambara will be switched off in remembrance of the tragedy of Karbala.
Besides Hussaini Dalan, Dhaka has around 30 large and small Imambaras. Separate Tazia processions, majlis and other religious programmes have also been organised at these venues to mark Muharram, including the Bara Katra Imambara, the Imambara adjacent to the Shia Mosque in Mohammadpur, the Purana Paltan Imambara and the Moghbazar Imambara.
To ensure the procession is carried out peacefully, members of the law enforcement agencies, including the SWAT unit, were deployed at both the front and rear of the procession.