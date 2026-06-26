Holy Ashura: Tazia procession begins from Hussaini Dalan

Thousands of members of Bangladesh's Shia community joined the procession. Most participants wore black as a symbol of mourning. Many carried nishan (standards), alam, replicas of Zuljanah (Duldul), panja, and other religious symbols. Participants beat their chests in mourning and repeatedly chanted ‘Ya Hussain’, filling the area with expressions of grief over the tragedy of Karbala.

Abu Hossain, who travelled from Keraniganj to take part in the procession, told Prothom Alo, “It was on this day in Karbala that Imam Hussain (RA) was martyred by the forces of Yazid. It is one of the most tragic events in Islamic history. That is why it is a day of mourning, sorrow and lamentation for us.”

Mohammad Swapan from Nawabganj attends the Tazia procession every year with his family, and this year was no exception. Accompanied by his young children, he said, “I brought them here so the new generation can learn about the history of Karbala. I want my children to know the true history and grow up with that awareness.”