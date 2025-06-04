Services resume on limited scale at national eye hospital after a week

The medical services have resumed on a limited scale at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital (NIOH) in Dhaka’s Agargaon after a one-week closure. The emergency department at the hospital opened on Wednesday morning.

The patients waiting at the hospital gate were allowed to enter inside around 8:45 am. The emergency department began treating patients around 10:00 am.

The hospital authorities confirmed that services have resumed on a limited scale. The patients requiring long-term treatment will also have to take emergency care only for now and leave the hospital.

NIOH acting director Jane Alam told Prothom Alo, “Emergency services resumed today. If someone needs further treatment beyond emergency care, that will not be provided at the moment.”