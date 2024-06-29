Mobile court completely evicts Sadeeq Agro farm

A mobile court of Dhaka North City Corporation has completely evicted ‘Sadeeq Agro Farm’ in Mohammadpur area of the capital as it did not have any approval needed for a farm.

The drive was conducted on Saturday.

Officials involved with the eviction drive said Sadeeq Agro was established on the land of Ramchandrapur canal in Mohammadpur area while there is a High Court ruling that no infrastructure can be built within 30 feet of the foreshore of a canal.

Besides, Sadeeq Agro did not have any permission from Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) to establish a farm. The farm authorities neither took any trade licence from the city corporation.

Executive magistrate and Dhaka North City Corporation’s regional executive officer Motakabbir Ahmed conducted the drive.