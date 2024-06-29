Mobile court completely evicts Sadeeq Agro farm
A mobile court of Dhaka North City Corporation has completely evicted ‘Sadeeq Agro Farm’ in Mohammadpur area of the capital as it did not have any approval needed for a farm.
The drive was conducted on Saturday.
Officials involved with the eviction drive said Sadeeq Agro was established on the land of Ramchandrapur canal in Mohammadpur area while there is a High Court ruling that no infrastructure can be built within 30 feet of the foreshore of a canal.
Besides, Sadeeq Agro did not have any permission from Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) to establish a farm. The farm authorities neither took any trade licence from the city corporation.
Executive magistrate and Dhaka North City Corporation’s regional executive officer Motakabbir Ahmed conducted the drive.
He told Prothom Alo that a drive was conducted earlier on Thursday and the farm was evicted partially. Sadeeq Agro was asked to show trade documents such as licence and approval for the farm but it failed to provide any.
On Thursday, Sadeeq Agro authorities sought two days to dismantle its farm. As the farm authorities did not break its infrastructures, the city corporation evicted the remaining parts today.
He also said a farm cannot be constructed in a residential area.
Earlier on Thursday’s drive, an illegal portion of Sadeeq Agro was evicted. Another farm of Sadeeq Agro on 33 decimals illegally occupied land of city corporation at Nabinagar Housing in Mohammadpur was completely evicted on Thursday.
In three days of drive, a total of 20 bighas illegally occupied land of Ramchandrapur canal were recovered and 10 tonnes of waste have been cleared from the canal in the last two days.
The public relations department of Dhaka North City Corporation said that alongside Sadeeq Agro’s farm, nine illegal pucca structures, a housing gate and some small structures in the vicinity were demolished during the drive.
Recently NBR official Matiur Rahman’s son Mushfiqur Rahman alias Ifat came to the limelight in an attempt to buy a goat costing Tk 1.5 million from Sadeeq Agro.
After going viral on the social media centering the purchase of that goat before the Eid-ul-Azha, Ifat had returned the goat. Following that, the news of the huge amount of wealth of Matiur and his family members came to the headlines.
Matiur has already been removed from the NBR and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating his illegal wealth.