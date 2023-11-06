Marvel of Tomorrow is an annual flagship event of The Marvel - Be You and this year the third installment of it was held as Let’s Vibe with Marvel of Tomorrow Season 3 driven by Chery at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on 3 November 2023.
The theme of the event was Go Global, Go AI as the event was engaged with the activities of global engagements and innovations of artificial intelligence, stated a press release.
This year, total 37 awards were given which recognised 30 winners in 29 different categories. RS Fahim Chowdhury became the Popular Influencer of the Year in 2023 for the second time in a row.
Moreover, Sohel Taj, Pritom Hasan, Rakin Absar, Khalid Farhan, Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed, Amin Hannan Chowdhury, Novorosh, Petuk Couple, Sarah Karim, Zoltan BD, Jubaer Talukder, Twink Carol, Gulfam Shahana Jana, Ashfaque Nipun, Jhumo Haque, these influencers were recognised in different categories.
The awardee’s list also includes Cultural Classists, Maisun’s World, Jhankar Mahbub, Marishaa Rahman, Doggosage, Tasrif Khan, Liliput Farhan, Tanmoy Cartoons, Hameem Hasan Joey, Apollo Gaming, Samzone, Maria Mumu, Syed Abid Hussain Sami and RS Fahim Chowdhury.
This year for the first time Brands have been recognised for their outstanding contributions in terms of Influencer Marketing Campaigns the brands were Chorki, Tecno, Foodpanda, UNHCR, Trix and Bazar365.
The Special Guest of the Night was Johnny Johansson, head of META in Central Asia, Bangladesh and Nepal who handed over a special recognition to Rafsan The ChotoBhai for representing Bangladesh globally with his impactful works. Plus, Sri Lankan travel content creators from ‘Travel with Wife’ were present on Let’s Vibe with Marvel of Tomorrow Season 3.
The Marvel - Be You launched the first AI Influencer of Bangladesh in Let’s Vibe with Marvel of Tomorrow Season 3 whose name is Marvella, who looks like a girl next door but does not exist in reality. The Wider Collective (TWC) is the developer behind creating this first AI Influencer of Bangladesh for The Marvel - Be You.
The Special Guest Sohel Taj who was also the winner in one of the categories gave a speech and everyone paid a tribute towards the four martyrs of Jail Killing Day by playing our national anthem and remembering their heroic sacrifices on this occasion.
Let’s Vibe with Marvel of Tomorrow Season was co-hosted by Let’s Vibe and Driven by Chery while, Discovery One, Duri Lifestyle, KitKat, MAGGI, NESCAFÉ, Pickaboo.com, Polar Ice Cream, 7UP, TECNO Mobile, Eastern Bank PLC.’s WEAREBL were the experience partners of the event.
Meanwhile, Aleph, Axpert Productions, Bacode Café, Bazar365, Cablgram, Centreback Productions, CThreeSixty, Dhaka Metro, Dream Weaver, Fiero, GoodyBro, Haal Fashion, Kantar, Lavish Boutique Salon, Nagorik TV, NSU YES!, Reachable, Safiya Sathi, The Front Page, The Wider Collective, Turaag Active and Waffle Up were the service partners.