Marvel of Tomorrow is an annual flagship event of The Marvel - Be You and this year the third installment of it was held as Let’s Vibe with Marvel of Tomorrow Season 3 driven by Chery at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on 3 November 2023.

The theme of the event was Go Global, Go AI as the event was engaged with the activities of global engagements and innovations of artificial intelligence, stated a press release.

This year, total 37 awards were given which recognised 30 winners in 29 different categories. RS Fahim Chowdhury became the Popular Influencer of the Year in 2023 for the second time in a row.