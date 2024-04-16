Udichi event puts law enforcement agencies’ role into question: DMP
The event organised by the Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigosthi, the largest anti-communal, progressive and voluntary organisation of Bangladesh, defying the government directives on the Bengali New Year celebration has put the role of law enforcement agencies into question, and that is very unexpected and embarrassing, said the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
The DMP said this in a press release sent by the DMP Media Centre on Monday night.
Udichi organised a cultural event at the capital’s Shahbagh intersection after 6:00am on Sunday protesting against the government directives on wrapping up outdoor Pahela Baishakh celebration programmes before 6:00am.
The press release stated the Udichi Shilpigosthi organised the event and gave speeches protesting against the government decision, and that is very frustrating.
It was very saddening to hold an event protesting against the government instruction instead of following it, and that was never expected from a progressive cultural organisation Udichi Shilpigosthi.
Programmes of Udichi Shilpigosthi have been subject to extremist attack in various times in the past, which is why the Udichi Shilpigosthi is expected to show respect to the security instructions of the DMP in future, the press release added.