RMG workers return to streets demanding wage hike

Readymade garment (RMG) workers have returned to the streets in the capital's Mirpur area on Sunday morning, to press home their demand for a wage hike.

Hundreds of workers blocked main roads at Pallabi, Mirpur-10, and 13 at 8:00 am and were staging demonstrations there.

They expressed disapproval of the recently announced minimum wage as it did not meet their demand. Adding more to the woes, they encountered a disproportionate wage increment after joining work on Saturday.