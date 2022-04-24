1m motorbikes in Dhaka, higher than in the entire USA

The number of motorbikes in the capital city has increased to around 1 million after a guidelines for ride sharing was passed in 2017. The number of bikes plying on Dhaka's streets is higher than in the entire United States.

The Accident Research Institute (ARI) of Bangladesh Engineering and Technology University (BUET) came up with these statistics on Sunday in an event titled 'Social Science Research Techniques for Transportation Planning and Safety 2022'.