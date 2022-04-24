1m motorbikes in Dhaka, higher than in the entire USA

ARI claimed quoting the World Health Organisation (WHO) that road accidents claim the lives of an average 25,000 people per year in the country. The number of road accidents is increasing in the country. For instance, the proportion of bike accidents was 22.5 per cent in 2020, which rose to 23.4 in 2021.
On the other hand, the share of pedestrian deaths stood at 29.9 per cent in 2020 while the rate jumped to 30.6 per cent next year. Overall, the percentage of road accidents was increased by 5 per cent in 2021 than that of previous year, they added.
ARI director professor Md Hadiuzzaman said public transportation was given priority in strategic transportation planning in 2015. The trend of road accidents dropped significantly in the following year. But a guideline for ride sharing was formulated in 2017. After that, the number of bikes stood at around 1 million in Dhaka in the last five years. A million bikes do not even run in the entire United States.
Hadiuzzaman said "There are nearly 3.2 million registered motorbikes in the country. Despite the shortcomings in infrastructure, we are taking some policies instantaneously that are becoming suicidal for us."