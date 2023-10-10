Girl takes over as Canadian envoy to Bangladesh for a day

Swapna, a youth club leader from Dhaka, took over the role of Canadian High Commissioner in Bangladesh for a day on Monday to advocate for girls’ rights, foster change in their community through activism accountability.

The takeover came as Plan International Bangladesh is hosting a series of takeover events aimed at promoting girls' rights, marking the International Day of the Girl Child on 11 October, read a press release.

Plan International's initiative seeks to provide a platform for girls and young women to assume leadership roles and challenge prevailing stereotypes regarding girls and leadership.