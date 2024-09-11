DMP: Fire destroys case documents, evidences at 13 police stations

The list of documents burnt at the remaining seven police stations of Jatrabari, Shyampur, Bhatara, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Tejgaon Industrial Area, Khilgaon and Khilkhet is yet to be prepared.

As the computers alongside the documents and pieces of evidence at the Jatrabari police station were burnt, neither the list of the case documents, nor the evidence could be made.

Apart from them, the officers-in-charge (OCs) of Bhatara, Tejgaon industrial area, Khilkhet and Khilgaon said they were preparing the lists of materials looted from the police stations and damaged or destroyed case documents and pieces of evidence.

Relevant DMP officials say that information will be collected in various ways to make a list of the documents and evidence of the police stations where the number could not be known. This includes gathering information from the investigating officers of the cases.

Besides, the information can also be collected from the Criminal Database Management System (CDMS) at the DMP headquarters.

Speaking about this, DMP commissioner Md Mainul Hassan told Prothom Alo that investigations will be carried out by obtaining the burnt case documents from CDMS of DMP.

He further said he will take actions after seeking directives from the court about the pieces of evidence that have been burnt or looted.