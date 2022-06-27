2.4m Dhaka residents to receive oral cholera vaccine in one week

Health minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the country’s largest oral cholera vaccination campaign at the icddr,b in the city’s Mohakhali area on Sunday.

In Bangladesh, generally, there are two seasons of diarrhoea outbreak – in April-May and August-September.

The number of diarrhoeal patients in Dhaka during March-May this year was several times higher than in the past. More than half of those patients were from areas such as Jatrabari, Dakshin Khan, Sabujbagh, Mohammadpur and Mirpur.