City

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan

Two more routes with 100 new buses launched Thursday

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday inaugurated the bus service of Nagar Paribahan in Mohammadpur in the afternoon.
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan has been launched in two more routes with 100 new buses in a bid to restore order in the capital city as Dhaka dwellers suffer immensely due to traffic chaos.

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday inaugurated the bus service in the afternoon.

Some 50 buses will operate on the route, stretching from Ghatarchar of Keraniganj to the government staff quarters in Demra, via Mohammadpur Town Hall, Asad Gate, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, Kakrail, Fakirapul, Motijheel, Tikatuli, Sayedabad, Jatrabari, and Konapara.

50 buses will operate on the route, stretching from Ghatarchar to Kadamtali of Postagola, via Waspur, Basila, Mohammadpur Town Hall, Asad Gate, Kalabagan, Science Lab, New Market, Azimpur, Palashi, Chankharpool and Mayor Hanif Flyover.

