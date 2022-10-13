Two more routes with 100 new buses launched Thursday

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan has been launched in two more routes with 100 new buses in a bid to restore order in the capital city as Dhaka dwellers suffer immensely due to traffic chaos.

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday inaugurated the bus service in the afternoon.

Some 50 buses will operate on the route, stretching from Ghatarchar of Keraniganj to the government staff quarters in Demra, via Mohammadpur Town Hall, Asad Gate, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, Kakrail, Fakirapul, Motijheel, Tikatuli, Sayedabad, Jatrabari, and Konapara.