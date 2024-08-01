Barred from Manik Mia Avenue, visual artistes stage protest at Farmgate in rain

Under the banner of Visual Artistes’ Community, the artistes gathered at the Indira Road end of Manik Mia Avenue. It had been pouring since morning. When the artistes ignored the rain and moved forward with banners and posters chanting slogans, the police obstructed them.

In the face of police obstruction, the artistes carried out a procession through Indira Road and arrived in front of Ananda Cinema Hall at Farmgate. The artistes chanted various slogans condemning the killings, demanding justice, stopping mass arrests, crticising the government and demanding its resignation.

The artistes with their banners and posters chanted slogans standing along the road to the west of Ananda Cinema Hall while it kept raining. Many sang protest songs in chorus. Artistes, directors and technician leaders delivered speeches in protest and condemnation.