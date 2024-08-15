People being barred from entering Dhanmondi 32, beaten up

Some people wielding bamboo rods were barring others from going to Dhanmondi 32 in the capital. They even were seen beating up people who were trying to enter the historic Dhanmondi 32.

So was the scenario from 7:00 am to 9:00 am Thursday.

A number of people have took positions with bamboo rods in the area adjacent to the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the capital’s Dhanmondi 32.