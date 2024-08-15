People being barred from entering Dhanmondi 32, beaten up
Some people wielding bamboo rods were barring others from going to Dhanmondi 32 in the capital. They even were seen beating up people who were trying to enter the historic Dhanmondi 32.
So was the scenario from 7:00 am to 9:00 am Thursday.
A number of people have took positions with bamboo rods in the area adjacent to the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the capital’s Dhanmondi 32.
People were being interrogated upon entering the area. People were being asked to show their identity cards. Even their mobile phones were being checked. No one was being allowed to enter Dhanmondi 32.
Some people were seen being chased by a group of people. Some were seen being beaten up. A vandalised car was also seen near the traffic island along Dhanmondi-32.
Speaking to four persons who took position in the area, it was learnt that they had been there since Wednesday night. And they were stopping people from entering Dhanmondi-32.
15 August marks the death anniversary of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He was killed along with his family by a misguided troop of Bangladesh Army on this day in 1975.
A number of people used to come to Dhanmondi 32 to pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on this day during the 15-year-rule of Awami League.
But the scene has changed as the government had to resign in the face of mass movement of people and students on 5 August. Sheikh Hasina left the country. Bangabandhu’s house on Dhanmondi 32 was set on fire that day.
The Students Against Discrimination claimed to have information that the activists of Awami League and its associate bodies would try to stage a ‘counter revolution’ centering 15 August.
The coordinators of the platform said they would prevent any such attempt. They urged all to be on the street today.