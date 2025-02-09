MATS students block Shahbagh creating traffic chaos

Students of Medical Assistant Training Schools (MATS) have blocked Shahbagh intersection in the capital to press home their various demands.

The students under the banner of General MATS Students’ Unity Council took position at the busy intersection around 11:30 on Sunday, disrupting traffic in Shahbagh and the surrounding areas, demanding the resumption of the recruitment process for vacant positions in the Directorate General of Health Services which has been halted for over 12 years.