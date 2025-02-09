MATS students block Shahbagh creating traffic chaos
Students of Medical Assistant Training Schools (MATS) have blocked Shahbagh intersection in the capital to press home their various demands.
The students under the banner of General MATS Students’ Unity Council took position at the busy intersection around 11:30 on Sunday, disrupting traffic in Shahbagh and the surrounding areas, demanding the resumption of the recruitment process for vacant positions in the Directorate General of Health Services which has been halted for over 12 years.
Creating the position of sub-assistant medical officer to provide medical services at community clinics, changing the institution’s name and course titles, addressing the inconsistencies in the 2021 course curriculum, ensuring higher education in BM&DC-recognised clinical subjects and implementation of the proposed Allied Health Professional Board Draft Act with necessary amendments were among their demands.
They threatened to continue the demonstration until their demands are met.