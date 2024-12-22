Private trainee physicians block Shahbag demanding pay hike

The physicians are carrying placards displaying various slogans in favour of increasing their salary to Tk 50,000 during the sit-in programme.

A number of the physicians who have joined the blockade stated that they have been promised a pay rise for several years but it’s not happening. They have already protested several times.

One of the agitating physicians Borhanuddin told Prothom Alo, “We will not leave the streets until our salary is increased to Tk 50,000.”