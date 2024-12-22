Private trainee physicians block Shahbag demanding pay hike
Trainee physicians have blocked Shahbagh intersection in the capital, demanding the salary of postgraduate private trainee physicians affiliated with BSMMU and BCPS to be increased to Tk 50,000 from the current salary of Tk 25,000.
The trainee physicians blocked Shahbagh intersection around 1:00 pm today, Sunday afternoon. With the same demand, postgraduate trainee physicians are carrying out programmes at different locations across the country as well.
The physicians are carrying placards displaying various slogans in favour of increasing their salary to Tk 50,000 during the sit-in programme.
A number of the physicians who have joined the blockade stated that they have been promised a pay rise for several years but it’s not happening. They have already protested several times.
One of the agitating physicians Borhanuddin told Prothom Alo, “We will not leave the streets until our salary is increased to Tk 50,000.”
Another agitating physician Mamun told Prothom Alo, “We had been gathering at BSMMU Bottola area since 10:00 am in the morning. We had given a deadline till 12:00 pm to accept our demand. But then we gathered at Shahbagh as the authorities didn’t accept our demand.”
The vehicular movement in the surrounding areas of Shahbagh had been closed from 1:00 pm when they gathered at the intersection. A six-member representative team of the agitating physicians have already gone to the finance ministry. However, there has been no decision yet.