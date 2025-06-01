Explosion in front of International Crimes Tribunal gate
A ‘crude bomb’ (locally called 'cocktail) was exploded in front of the gate of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) adjacent to Shishu Academy in the capital.
Khalid Mansur, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahbag police station, confirmed Prothom Alo that the incident occurred early in the morning today, Sunday.
OC Khalid Mansur said the crude bomb explosion occurred sometime between 5:30 am and 6:00 am today on the footpath in front of the International Crimes Tribunal gate, next to Shishu Academy. However, the 'bomb' did not contain the usual explosive materials typically found inside a crude bomb.
When asked whether a general diary (GD) or a case had been filed in connection to the incident, OC Khalid Mansur stated that legal procedures are underway.
Everyone concerned are aware of the incident. So far, no one has been detained or arrested. Investigations, including a review of the CCTV footage, is in progress, he added.
Formal charges are expected to be submitted today at the International Crimes Tribunal against Sheikh Hasina, on allegations of crimes against humanity during the July uprising.