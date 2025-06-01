Explosion in front of International Crimes Tribunal gate

A ‘crude bomb’ (locally called 'cocktail) was exploded in front of the gate of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) adjacent to Shishu Academy in the capital.

Khalid Mansur, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahbag police station, confirmed Prothom Alo that the incident occurred early in the morning today, Sunday.

OC Khalid Mansur said the crude bomb explosion occurred sometime between 5:30 am and 6:00 am today on the footpath in front of the International Crimes Tribunal gate, next to Shishu Academy. However, the 'bomb' did not contain the usual explosive materials typically found inside a crude bomb.