City

CCTV cameras installed in 108 buses in Dhaka

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

The ministry of women and children affairs on Sunday installed CCTV cameras in 108 buses plying on different routes in the capital city, reports UNB.

State minister for women and children affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira inaugurated the 'Safe Journey of Women in Public Transport' project at the Syed Nazrul Islam Convention Centre in Gabtoli.

Among the buses, 25 are of Rajdhani Super Service Limited plying between Demra and Staff Quarters, 25 are of Basumati Transport Limited plying between Gabtoli and Gazipur, 25 are of Prajapati Paribahan Limited between Mohammadpur and Abdullahpur, 25 are of Paristhan Paribahan plying between Ghatarchar and Abdullahpur and eight buses from Gabtoli Express plying between Gabtoli and Sayedabad.

The project is financed by the ministry and implemented by non-government organization Deepto Foundation.

Speaking as chief guest, Indira said that CCTV cameras will make public transport secure and friendly for women.

"Women will feel comfortable as the cameras will make the passengers aware and careful about their actions. The government will gradually install CCTV cameras in all the buses of the country. The cameras will enable women to call 999 and 109 to lodge complaints. Besides, CCTV footage will also be used as proof in courts if any incident of harassment happens," Indira said.

The event was presided over by Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol, secretary of the women and children affairs ministry.

Aga Khan Mintu, member of parliament from Dhaka-14 constituency, attended the event as special guest while other officials of the ministry and representatives from the transport sector were present at the program.

Read more from City
Post Comment