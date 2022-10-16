CCTV cameras installed in 108 buses in Dhaka

The project is financed by the ministry and implemented by non-government organization Deepto Foundation.
Speaking as chief guest, Indira said that CCTV cameras will make public transport secure and friendly for women.
"Women will feel comfortable as the cameras will make the passengers aware and careful about their actions. The government will gradually install CCTV cameras in all the buses of the country. The cameras will enable women to call 999 and 109 to lodge complaints. Besides, CCTV footage will also be used as proof in courts if any incident of harassment happens," Indira said.
The event was presided over by Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol, secretary of the women and children affairs ministry.
Aga Khan Mintu, member of parliament from Dhaka-14 constituency, attended the event as special guest while other officials of the ministry and representatives from the transport sector were present at the program.