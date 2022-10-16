CCTV cameras installed in 108 buses in Dhaka

The ministry of women and children affairs on Sunday installed CCTV cameras in 108 buses plying on different routes in the capital city, reports UNB.

State minister for women and children affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira inaugurated the 'Safe Journey of Women in Public Transport' project at the Syed Nazrul Islam Convention Centre in Gabtoli.

Among the buses, 25 are of Rajdhani Super Service Limited plying between Demra and Staff Quarters, 25 are of Basumati Transport Limited plying between Gabtoli and Gazipur, 25 are of Prajapati Paribahan Limited between Mohammadpur and Abdullahpur, 25 are of Paristhan Paribahan plying between Ghatarchar and Abdullahpur and eight buses from Gabtoli Express plying between Gabtoli and Sayedabad.