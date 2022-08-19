Three leaders of Students Rights Protection Council assaulted on DU campus

Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad DU unit general secretary Akram Hossain said Dhaka University's Ziaur Rahman Hall authorities handed over a student named Meftahul Maruf to Shahbag police station on charges of false allegation on Thursday midnight.
Several leaders of parishad went to the police station to free Meftahul. They came under an attack while they were returning with Meftahul.
Muktijodha Ziaur Rahman Hall's student Meftahul criticised on Facebook the programmes of Chhatra League protesting against the series bomb blast in 2005. On Thursday midnight, the hall authorities handed over Meftahul to police on charges of anti-state activities and involvement in militancy.
Akram Hossain said Sifat, Ahnaf and Kader were walking towards TSC from Shahbagh police station on Thursday morning. A group of activists of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall Chhatra League unit were following them on motorbikes. The Chhatra League activists got down from motorbikes and attacked Sifat, Ahnaf and Kader in front of the mausoleum of the national poet.