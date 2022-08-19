Three leaders of Students Rights Protection Council assaulted on DU campus

Three leaders of Bangladesh Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad's Dhaka University unit have been beaten up on the Dhaka University campus.

The parishad blamed Chhatra League for the incident.

According to Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad (Student Rights Protection Council), their three leaders were beaten up in front of mausoleum of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, adjacent to the central mosque of Dhaka University on Friday morning.

The victims are parisahd's DU unit office secretary Salehuddin Sifat, finance secretary Ahnaf Sayeed Khan and social media secretary Abdul Kader. Of them, Sifat and Ahnaf have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.