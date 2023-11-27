Arrested on suspicion, relatives not being informed

Mohammad Helal is a third-year student of Titumir College in Dhaka. He lives in the capital’s Kamrangichar area. Forces from Lagbagh police station detained him and took him to the police station after he came to Lalbagh area on the morning of 28 October. He was subsequently shown arrested under Section 55 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on allegations of being a vagabond involved in crime, and was produced before Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court. The court then sent him to jail.
After staying in prison for nine days, the country granted Mohammad Helal a bail on 6 November. He then walked out the jail and attended exam the next day.
His lawyer Fazlul Haque Sheikh told Prothom Alo the boy has a specific identify and he had been repeatedly telling the police on that day that he studies at Titumir College. Yet, police arrested him as a 'vagabond' without a warrant. That is nothing but abuse of power, he said.
Lalbagh police told the court in a written statement that no negative information was found against Mohammad Helal.
Prothom Alo has talked to the lawyers of at least 50 arrested persons. They said that police has arrested their clients based on suspicion without warrants, terming them as vagabonds, despite them having specific professions
Then why an innocent student was arrested as a vagabond? In response to this question, acting officer-in-charge of Lalbagh police station, Khandaker Helal Uddin said to Prothom Alo that Helal was arrested based on suspicion. Later, as the charges were not proven an appeal has been made to relive him of the case.
Not just Helal, at least 300 persons were arrested in the capital between last 28 July and 7 November. Police allege that they are vagabonds, habitual criminals and involved in the conspiracy of cognisable crimes.
Prothom Alo has talked to the lawyers of at least 50 arrested persons. They said that police has arrested their clients based on suspicion without warrants, terming them as vagabonds, despite them having specific professions. In fact, their family members were not also notified after the arrests were made.
According to the court and information sent by Prothom Alo correspondents, some 9,564 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested between 28 October and 24 November. Of them, 3,140 are in Dhaka.
At least 15 lawyers, who are conducting cases of BNP leaders and activists, claimed the High Court in 2003 gave 15 instructions to prevent misuse of arrest and remand. Except residences and workplaces, relatives have to be informed after a person is arrested from any other place and brought to the police station. The police, however, are not complying with this instruction.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ain o Salish Kendra chairperson ZI Khan Panna said the High Court gave 15 instructions in 2003 to prevent misuse of arrest and remand. The Appellate Division upheld the instructions. But the reality is, persons concerned are not following the instructions.
For example, he said there is an obligation that someone has to be sent to the court within 24 hours of the arrest. Relatives of arrested persons alleged many of the arrested persons are not brought to the court within 24 hours after the arrest.
Moreover, a medical test has to be carried out by the government physicians before taking on remand for interrogation and the physicians have to submit reports to the court. These instructions are not followed.
However, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (media and public relations department) deputy commissioner Md Faruk Hossain denied the matter. He told Prothom Alo that police follow all instructions that the High Court has issued regarding sections 54 and 167 of the CrPC in 2003.
A person who is arrested shall be informed of the grounds for such arrest as per article 33 of the constitution. It goes against the fundamental human rights of the constitution to detain someone from the streets without a warrant and show them arrested as a vagabond. It is also contempt of court. Action should be taken against those who are not abiding by the High Court’s instruction on arrest and remand
The police have only arrested people on allegations of involvement in cognizable offences and specific charges, and then their relatives were informed after the arrest.
Former advisor to the caretaker government Sultana Kamal told Prothom Alo a person who is arrested shall be informed of the grounds for such arrest as per article 33 of the constitution. It goes against the fundamental human rights of the constitution to detain someone from the streets without a warrant and show them arrested as a vagabond. It is also contempt of court. Action should be taken against those who are not abiding by the High Court’s instruction on arrest and remand, she added.