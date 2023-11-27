Arrested on suspicion, relatives not being informed

Mohammad Helal is a third-year student of Titumir College in Dhaka. He lives in the capital’s Kamrangichar area. Forces from Lagbagh police station detained him and took him to the police station after he came to Lalbagh area on the morning of 28 October. He was subsequently shown arrested under Section 55 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on allegations of being a vagabond involved in crime, and was produced before Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court. The court then sent him to jail.

After staying in prison for nine days, the country granted Mohammad Helal a bail on 6 November. He then walked out the jail and attended exam the next day.

His lawyer Fazlul Haque Sheikh told Prothom Alo the boy has a specific identify and he had been repeatedly telling the police on that day that he studies at Titumir College. Yet, police arrested him as a 'vagabond' without a warrant. That is nothing but abuse of power, he said.

Lalbagh police told the court in a written statement that no negative information was found against Mohammad Helal.