Around 8,000 BNP leaders-activists arrested in 8 days

At least 7,835 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have been arrested in eight days between 28 October and Saturday throughout the country. Of the arrested leaders, more than seven are top leaders including secretary general and over fifty influential leaders of city and district units including former lawmakers.

BNP sources said most of the leaders of the party’s central and district units went into hiding since the police started a stringent operation to nab the party leaders following violence in the party’s grand rally in Dhaka on 28 October.

Courts and Prothom Alo correspondents said a total of 112 BNP leaders-activists were arrested in Dhaka and three other districts between Friday night and Saturday. Of them, 70 were in Dhaka, 39 in Narayanganj, one in Feni and 2 in Jamalpur.

Around 2239 BNP leaders and activists were arrested in Dhaka city in the last eight days and over 5 thousand outside Dhaka. Most of them were arrested in cases filed over violence centering the BNP rally on 28 October, murder of a policeman, vandalising police vehicles and arson.

