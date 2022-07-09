3.5m SIM users leave Dhaka

Some 3.5 million SIM-card users have left the capital to celebrate the holy Eid-ul-Azha with families. Posts and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar said in a Facebook post on Saturday that they left Dhaka on 8 July, Friday.

The minister said a total of 3,530,732 SIM users left Dhaka for different parts of the country on 8 July. Of the some 1.58 million are GrameenPhone subscribers, 975,613 are Robi subscribers, 849,460 are Banglalink users and 122,327 are Teletalk users.