3.5m SIM users leave Dhaka

7 July was the last working day before the Eid holiday. So the rush of home-bound people increased from that night. Many people left the capital at the same time that night as the next day was Friday.
However, it is not possible to determine the actual number of people leaving Dhaka from these figures because this information is based on the number of mobile SIMs. One person can use multiple SIMs. Besides, there are also children with families leaving Dhaka. SIMs are not registered in the names of children.