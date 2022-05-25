38th BCS: PSC removes 22 candidates from non-cadre list

Bangladesh public service commission (BPSC) has removed 22 candidates from the recommended non-cadre list as they did not submit applications through a due process.

The BPSC issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday. According to the notification, among the applicants who succeeded in written and viva examinations of the 38th BCS, but were not recommended for the class one jobs due to shortage of vacancy, 344 were recommended for class two (tenth and eleventh grades) jobs on 29 March this year.