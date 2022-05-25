City

38th BCS: PSC removes 22 candidates from non-cadre list

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
38th BCS: PSC removes 22 candidates from non-cadre list

Bangladesh public service commission (BPSC) has removed 22 candidates from the recommended non-cadre list as they did not submit applications through a due process.

The BPSC issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday. According to the notification, among the applicants who succeeded in written and viva examinations of the 38th BCS, but were not recommended for the class one jobs due to shortage of vacancy, 344 were recommended for class two (tenth and eleventh grades) jobs on 29 March this year.

They were asked to submit applications through a due process to get recruited, but 22 of them did not comply with the direction and refrained from submitting applications online. Hence, the BPSC cancelled their candidacy as well as its recommendation for them.

The BPSC could not recommend some 6,173 applicants of 38th BCS to different cadre services due to the crisis of vacant posts, though they passed in the written and viva examinations.

The commission later recommended some of them for other class one and class two jobs as per applications submitted by them. This practice commenced from the 31st civil service examination.

The government had amended the concerned rules on 16 June, 2014, to facilitate recruitment of class two officials from the successful BCS candidates.

Read more from City
Post Comment