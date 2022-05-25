38th BCS: PSC removes 22 candidates from non-cadre list

They were asked to submit applications through a due process to get recruited, but 22 of them did not comply with the direction and refrained from submitting applications online. Hence, the BPSC cancelled their candidacy as well as its recommendation for them.
The BPSC could not recommend some 6,173 applicants of 38th BCS to different cadre services due to the crisis of vacant posts, though they passed in the written and viva examinations.
The commission later recommended some of them for other class one and class two jobs as per applications submitted by them. This practice commenced from the 31st civil service examination.
The government had amended the concerned rules on 16 June, 2014, to facilitate recruitment of class two officials from the successful BCS candidates.