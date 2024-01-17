Two Biman officials remain traceless
Two officials of national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines have gone missing.
Biman authorities suspect one of the officials fled to Canada while another went into hiding in the country, according to a general diary filed with the capital’s airport police station on Monday.
The officials are assistant manager (administration) Md Anowar Hossain and commercial supervisor Shoan Ahmed.
Anowar Hossain is from Nunia village of Chandpur while Shoan Ahmed resides in Ashkona of the capital’s Dakshinkhan.
Certain Masudul Hasan filed the GD.
When contacted Masudul Hasan told Prothom Alo that Biman Bangladesh Airlines authorities instructed him to file the GD, so he did it.
According to the GD, these two officials quit the job without following the due process.
Anowar Hossain fled the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Canada by the BG-305 flight on 7 December without the authorities’ permission. Shoan Ahmed has gone into hiding since 24 October and he is in the country.
Sources said these two officials possess information on various agreements, RI policy and software of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and they may leak these sensitive information.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police additional deputy commissioner (Airport zone) Touhidul Islam told Prothom Alo that the police were investigating the matter.