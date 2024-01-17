Two Biman officials remain traceless

Two officials of national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines have gone missing.

Biman authorities suspect one of the officials fled to Canada while another went into hiding in the country, according to a general diary filed with the capital’s airport police station on Monday.

The officials are assistant manager (administration) Md Anowar Hossain and commercial supervisor Shoan Ahmed.

Anowar Hossain is from Nunia village of Chandpur while Shoan Ahmed resides in Ashkona of the capital’s Dakshinkhan.