Prothom Alo editor appears in court in case filed under DSA
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and its staff correspondent in Savar Samsuzzaman on Wednesday appeared before the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) at Ramna police station in the capital.
The court’s additional chief metropolitan magistrate Md Sultan Uddin Sohag set 12 May as the date for submitting the investigation report in the case, said the Prothom Alo editor’s lawyer Prashanta Kumar Karmaker.
Lawyer Abdul Malek alias Mashiur Malek filed the case at midnight on 29 March last year.
The High Court on 2 April granted a six-week anticipatory bail to the Prothom Alo editor in the case. Later, on 3 May that year, Matiur Rahman produced the bail bond to the Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court and appealed for a bail.
After a hearing the court on 16 August granted bail to the Prothom Alo editor.
Prothom Alo’s staff correspondent in Savar Samsuzzaman also got bail after staying in jail for a few days.
A ‘graphics card’ was prepared with contents from a report of Prothom Alo Online for sharing on its Facebook page on 26 March 2023.
Two cases were filed over the graphics card under the Digital Security Act. Syed Md Golam Kibria filed the other case with Tejgaon police station in Dhaka.