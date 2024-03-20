Prothom Alo editor appears in court in case filed under DSA

Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and its staff correspondent in Savar Samsuzzaman on Wednesday appeared before the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) at Ramna police station in the capital.

The court’s additional chief metropolitan magistrate Md Sultan Uddin Sohag set 12 May as the date for submitting the investigation report in the case, said the Prothom Alo editor’s lawyer Prashanta Kumar Karmaker.