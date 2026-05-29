Dhaka’s 2 city corporations fail to clear all qurbani waste within 12 hrs as promised

The government had announced that qurbani waste from Eid-ul-Azha would be removed within 12 hours. Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) had even set a target of clearing the waste within eight hours, while Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) said the work would be completed ahead of the stipulated deadline.

However, even after the deadline had passed, waste from sacrificed animals was still seen lying in different areas of the capital today, Friday morning, the day after Eid.