City

Dhaka’s 2 city corporations fail to clear all qurbani waste within 12 hrs as promised

Drinja Chambugong
Dhaka
5:57am on 29 May 2026. Road on the western side of the Journalists’ Residential Area in Dhaka. Although the waste was collected, it had not been transported from the designated spot to the Aminbazar landfill site.Drinja Chambugong

The government had announced that qurbani waste from Eid-ul-Azha would be removed within 12 hours. Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) had even set a target of clearing the waste within eight hours, while Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) said the work would be completed ahead of the stipulated deadline.

However, even after the deadline had passed, waste from sacrificed animals was still seen lying in different areas of the capital today, Friday morning, the day after Eid.

8:05 am on 29 May 2026. Avenue 2 of Line 19 in Mirpur-11.
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Visiting several areas of the city between 6:00 am and 8:30 am today it was found that waste from sacrificed animals had not yet been removed from many places. In some areas, waste had piled up in heaps, while in others animal remains were scattered around. Foul odours were also noticeable in some places.

To ensure the swift removal of sacrificial waste this year, the Dhaka North and South city corporations officially launched their cleaning drives yesterday, Thursday afternoon, on Eid day.

8:07 am on 29 May 2026. Scene from Road 7 of D Block in Mirpur-11. Sacrificial waste was found lying in three places along the road.
Prothom Alo

DSCC Administrator Abdus Salam had announced that the waste would be cleared within eight hours of the operation beginning. Meanwhile, DNCC Administrator Md Shafiqul Islam Khan said the work would be completed before the government’s 12-hour deadline.

However, during in-person visit this morning sacrificial waste was still found lying in 29 locations across the two city corporation areas. Of these, 18 were in DNCC areas and 11 in DSCC areas. In addition, straw mats used for cutting meat, hay and bran brought as animal feed, and other sacrificial remnants were also seen scattered in various places.

5:55 am on 29 May 2026. Road No. 2 of the Journalists’ Residential Area. Sacrificial waste was seen lying in this manner at three spots along the road.
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Waste in north city areas

Areas under Dhaka North City Corporation where sacrificial waste was found included Road No. 2 of the Mirpur-11 Journalists’ Residential Area, the road on the western side of the journalists’ residential area, the road in front of Udayan School and College in Mirpur 10/D, the area in front of Senpara Parbata Govt Primary School, the front of Central Plaza adjacent to Mirpur-10 roundabout, the East Monipur area on Begum Rokeya Sarani, Shahjadpur Lakeview Road, Roads 51, 54, 94 and 104 in Gulshan, Road 23/A in Banani, Road 4 in Banani A Block, Avenue 2 of Line 19 in Mirpur-11, Avenue 3 of Line 21, and three locations on Road 7 of D Block in Mirpur-11.

6:00 am on 29 May 2026. Sacrificial waste was found scattered on the road in front of Mirpur Udayan School and College in Mirpur 10/D.
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6:04 am on 29 May 2026. Scene in front of Senpara Parbata Government Primary School.
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6:06 am on 29 May 2026. In front of Central Plaza on Begum Rokeya Sarani, adjacent to Mirpur-10 roundabout.
Prothom Alo
6:08 am on 29 May 2026. In the East Monipur section of Begum Rokeya Sarani, remains of sacrificial animals and blood had accumulated and were decomposing, spreading a foul smell.
Prothom Alo
7:31am on 29 May 2026. Scene from Shahjadpur Lakeview Road.
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7:44 am on 29 May 2026. Road No. 54 in Gulshan-2.
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Situation in south city areas

Areas under Dhaka South City Corporation where waste was found included the road beside Popular Medical College in Dhanmondi, in front of Haque Mansion in Jigatala, in front of the Institute of Leather Technology at Dhaka University, Hazaribagh Maneshwar Road, the Ganaktuli City Colony area, Banalata kitchen market adjacent to BGB Gate No. 1, Noor Fatah Lane in Chawkbazar, Orphanage Road in Bakshibazar, Bakshibazar City Corporation Market, the Bangladesh ground on Aga Sadek Road, and Kazi Alauddin Road in Nazira Bazar.

6:28 am on 29 May 2026. In front of Haque Mansion in Jigatola.
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6:33 am on 29 may 2026. Maneshwar Road in Hazaribagh.
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6:34 am on 29 May 2026. Ganaktuli City Colony area. Blood and sacrificial waste have accumulated, producing a foul odour as it decompose.
6:48 am on 29 May 2026. Sacrificial waste was found lying on the road beside Bakshibazar City Corporation Market.
Prothom Alo

During on-the-spot visit, animal tails, hooves, partial hides, gums, horns, stomach waste and skulls were found scattered in many places. In some areas, there were also pools of animal blood.

Gap between DSCC claims and reality

At a press conference held at the Nagar Bhaban at 9:00 pm on Thursday, DSCC Administrator Abdus Salam claimed that the removal of sacrificial waste was progressing successfully. He said nearly 13,000 tonnes of waste had been removed by 8:30 pm.

6:57 am on 29 May 2026. On Kazi Alauddin Road in Nazirabazar, nearly half of the road was blocked with sacrificial animal waste.
Prothom Alo

According to him, 71 of the 75 wards under the south city had been made completely waste-free, while around 90 per cent of waste had been removed from the remaining four wards — 8, 11, 18 and 53.

However, the areas where sacrificial waste was found this morning fall under Wards 14, 22, 27, 35 and 37 of the south city. These wards had been declared completely waste-free the previous night.

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