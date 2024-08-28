Journalist’s body recovered from Hatirjheel lake

The body of a female journalist of Gazi TV was recovered from the city's Hatirjheel Lake in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was Rahanuma Sarah, 32, a newsroom editor at the private media house.

"Rahanuma’s body was found floating in the water of Hatirjheel Lake at about 2:00 am. Pedestrians saw her and took her to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where physicians declared her dead," officer-in-charge (OC) of Hatirjheel police station Saiful Islam told the news agency.

Meanwhile, inspector-in-charge of DMCH police camp M Bachchu Mia said that the passers-by brought Rahanuma's body to the hospital around 2:30 am where the physician on duty declared her dead.

A hospital source said her father came to Dhaka from Noakhali. Action will be taken according to the complaint he gives to the police station.