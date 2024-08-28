Journalist’s body recovered from Hatirjheel lake
The body of a female journalist of Gazi TV was recovered from the city's Hatirjheel Lake in the early hours of Wednesday.
The deceased was Rahanuma Sarah, 32, a newsroom editor at the private media house.
"Rahanuma’s body was found floating in the water of Hatirjheel Lake at about 2:00 am. Pedestrians saw her and took her to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where physicians declared her dead," officer-in-charge (OC) of Hatirjheel police station Saiful Islam told the news agency.
Meanwhile, inspector-in-charge of DMCH police camp M Bachchu Mia said that the passers-by brought Rahanuma's body to the hospital around 2:30 am where the physician on duty declared her dead.
A hospital source said her father came to Dhaka from Noakhali. Action will be taken according to the complaint he gives to the police station.
Talking to the medical correspondent, deceased's husband Syed Shubra claimed that Rahanuma committed suicide. However, police said whether it was suicide or a murder can be confirmed only after port-mortem.
Rahanuma, who lived in a rented house in Kalyanpur in Dhaka with her husband, was the daughter of Bokhtiar Shikdar of Sonaimuri upazila in Noakhali. She was the younger of the two sisters.
Syed Shubhra said they fell in love and got married without their family’s consent seven years ago.
He said there was no problem between them. However, Rahanuma had been looking for a separation for some days. They went to the kazi office for separation but could not complete the process.
Her body has been kept in the DMCH Morgue.