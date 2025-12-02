Dhaka building construction to rise as rules set to take effect

Construction costs in Dhaka are likely to increase further, as the Ministry of Housing and Public Works has taken steps to raise fees related to land use, design approval, and building construction permissions.

The increased charges may come into effect soon once the Dhaka Building Construction Regulations 2025 are officially gazetted.

Officials from the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) and real estate developers have confirmed the development. They said that fees for land use and building construction permits may increase several-fold.

As a result, construction costs for both residential and commercial buildings will rise significantly. Even industrial construction costs will go up. While government revenue will increase, there are concerns of the private sector facing negative impacts from this.

Fees for building design approval, time extensions, and land-use clearance were previously set at Tk 1,000. The new initiative proposes increasing this to Tk 5,000.