DNCC completes 100pc removal of sacrificial animal waste within deadline

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) authority has claimed to have successfully completed the removal of sacrificial animal waste within the announced six-hour timeframe.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said, "With everyone's cooperation, we have been able to completely remove the sacrificial animal waste of Dhaka North City within the six hours declared earlier.’’

Expressing grateful to the conscious citizens for their sincere cooperation, he said all need to continue working together to keep Dhaka city clean in the coming days.

He also urged those who could not sacrifice animals today (Monday) to complete the process by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

The mayor also said many people are sacrificing animals even late into the evening or at night. They can inform the DNCC by calling our hotline 16106, and their staff will come to collect the waste.