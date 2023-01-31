Bangladesh working to open direct trade with Serbia: Foreign minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Bangladesh is working to establish direct trade relations with the Central European country Serbia.

The Serbian foreign minister will visit Dhaka soon and these issues will be finalised during the trip, he said.

Abdul Momen made these remarks while addressing a book-unveiling event as the chief guest at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, said a press release.

A travelogue titled ‘Serbia: Shuvro Shohorer Deshe’ authored by Imdad Haque, was unveiled at the event.